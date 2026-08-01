FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 - 9pm
In 1956, Elvis Presley and his rockabilly sound were unknown outside of the South. Relive the sights and sounds of that pivotal year through exclusive tour photographs, kinescopes of Presley's TV appearances, newsreel clips and radio interviews.
Showcase
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 - 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 - 6pm
Rick Steves traces fascism's history in Europe to learn from the hard lessons of the 20th century, and to recognize that ideology in the 21st century.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 - 7:30pm
A 2016 concert celebrates Kris Kristofferson; performers include Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson and more.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 - 9pm
Reba McEntire performs some of her biggest hits at Madison Square Garden; songs include "Turn on the Radio," "Can't Even Get the Blues," "Going Out Like That" and "Fancy."
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 - 7:30pm
Explores the role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the modern American musical, and showcases the work of some of the nation’s preeminent creators of musical theater, including Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and more.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 - 10pm
Branson's political views land him in hot water, and Sybil's loyalty is tested to the limit. Meanwhile, Ethel is torn between head and heart as she makes a difficult decision about her son's future. Elsewhere, Anna is dispirited at Bates' silence.
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
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